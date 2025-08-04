Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Is A Must-Watch 2026 Release

BY Ben Atkinson 41 Views
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” arrives during All-Star Weekend 2026, flipping a classic colorway with bold new blocking.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is set to headline All-Star Weekend 2026, bringing a bold twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most legendary colorways. Flipping the classic “Infrared” blocking, this version puts black nubuck across the upper while vivid infrared takes over the midsole accents, heel spoiler, and lace lock.

It’s a familiar look with a fresh spin that feels right at home on a stage as big as All-Star Weekend. Debuting in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 was the sneaker Michael Jordan wore while winning his first NBA championship.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, its signature features ,the visible Air unit, lace locks, and heel tab spoiler, have kept it a fan favorite for decades. The “Reverse Infrared” continues that legacy. It honors a defining moment in Jordan history while giving today’s sneaker culture something new to buzz about.

Official images show the shoe’s icy translucent outsole, OG “Nike Air” branding on the heel, and sharp detailing throughout. From courtside fits to display shelves, this drop is one of the year’s most anticipated.

The photos above offer a closer look at a release that’s bound to dominate sneaker conversations heading into 2026.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Release Date

This Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” flips the classic look with a black nubuck upper and bold infrared hits on the midsole, heel spoiler, and lace lock. OG “Nike Air” branding sits on the heel, paired with an icy translucent outsole.

Metallic lace eyelets and perforated panels maintain the model’s heritage design, while the visible Air unit in the heel provides cushioning. A padded tongue with Jumpman branding and a sturdy heel tab complete the build.

Clean stitching and premium materials make this release both a performance-ready option and a collector’s essential.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
