Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Is A Must-Watch 2026 Release

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is set to headline All-Star Weekend 2026, bringing a bold twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most legendary colorways. Flipping the classic “Infrared” blocking, this version puts black nubuck across the upper while vivid infrared takes over the midsole accents, heel spoiler, and lace lock.

It’s a familiar look with a fresh spin that feels right at home on a stage as big as All-Star Weekend. Debuting in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 was the sneaker Michael Jordan wore while winning his first NBA championship.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, its signature features ,the visible Air unit, lace locks, and heel tab spoiler, have kept it a fan favorite for decades. The “Reverse Infrared” continues that legacy. It honors a defining moment in Jordan history while giving today’s sneaker culture something new to buzz about.

Official images show the shoe’s icy translucent outsole, OG “Nike Air” branding on the heel, and sharp detailing throughout. From courtside fits to display shelves, this drop is one of the year’s most anticipated.

The photos above offer a closer look at a release that’s bound to dominate sneaker conversations heading into 2026.

This Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” flips the classic look with a black nubuck upper and bold infrared hits on the midsole, heel spoiler, and lace lock. OG “Nike Air” branding sits on the heel, paired with an icy translucent outsole.

Metallic lace eyelets and perforated panels maintain the model’s heritage design, while the visible Air unit in the heel provides cushioning. A padded tongue with Jumpman branding and a sturdy heel tab complete the build.

Clean stitching and premium materials make this release both a performance-ready option and a collector’s essential.