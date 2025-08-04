Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Is Finally Coming Back

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is making a long-awaited return, with its release now confirmed for September. Official images showcase the vibrant yellow colorway that originally debuted in 2011 as one of the rarest Jordan 5s ever produced.

This 2025 edition preserves the bold look while adding a few updated touches for a modern refresh. First launched in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and took inspiration from WWII fighter planes.

Its signature features, like the reflective tongue, lace lock, and shark tooth midsole design, quickly made it one of the most recognizable Air Jordans. Over the years, the model has been a canvas for some of the most memorable colorways and collaborations in sneaker history.

The “Tokyo” colorway’s return is a big moment for collectors and newer fans alike. The striking yellow upper, paired with black and grey accents, remains a standout on and off the court.

Photos show the sneakers retaining the embroidered “23” on the heel, translucent outsole, and premium nubuck construction that made the original a grail for many.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a rich yellow nubuck upper contrasted by black laces, lining, and midsole detailing. A silver reflective tongue sits up top, complete with an embroidered Jumpman logo.

The midsole showcases the model’s iconic shark tooth design, painted yellow with black speckles for extra pop. Mesh side panels provide ventilation, while the heel sports the embroidered “23” in black stitching.

The outsole combines icy translucent rubber with classic herringbone traction. A clear lace lock and padded collar add both security and comfort, staying true to the AJ5’s performance roots while embracing the bold style that defines this colorway.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 30th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike