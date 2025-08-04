Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Is Finally Coming Back

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” returns in September with its bold yellow upper and iconic details, bringing back one of the rarest colorways ever.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is making a long-awaited return, with its release now confirmed for September. Official images showcase the vibrant yellow colorway that originally debuted in 2011 as one of the rarest Jordan 5s ever produced.

This 2025 edition preserves the bold look while adding a few updated touches for a modern refresh. First launched in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and took inspiration from WWII fighter planes.

Its signature features, like the reflective tongue, lace lock, and shark tooth midsole design, quickly made it one of the most recognizable Air Jordans. Over the years, the model has been a canvas for some of the most memorable colorways and collaborations in sneaker history.

The “Tokyo” colorway’s return is a big moment for collectors and newer fans alike. The striking yellow upper, paired with black and grey accents, remains a standout on and off the court.

Photos show the sneakers retaining the embroidered “23” on the heel, translucent outsole, and premium nubuck construction that made the original a grail for many.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” Drops Very Soon

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a rich yellow nubuck upper contrasted by black laces, lining, and midsole detailing. A silver reflective tongue sits up top, complete with an embroidered Jumpman logo.

The midsole showcases the model’s iconic shark tooth design, painted yellow with black speckles for extra pop. Mesh side panels provide ventilation, while the heel sports the embroidered “23” in black stitching.

The outsole combines icy translucent rubber with classic herringbone traction. A clear lace lock and padded collar add both security and comfort, staying true to the AJ5’s performance roots while embracing the bold style that defines this colorway.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Release Date

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 30th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: The Top 13 Air Jordan 4 Colorways Of All Time

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Makes Astonishing Return With Limited Release 417
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Why The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" Might Be 2025’s Rarest Drop 5.6K
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Could The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Be Making A Comeback? 456
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With First In-Hand Look 657
Comments 0