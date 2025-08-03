The Air Jordan4 is one of the most important sneakers in Jordan Brand history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1989, it was the shoe Michael Jordan wore during “The Shot” against Cleveland, cementing its place in sports history.

Over the decades, the AJ4 has become a staple both on and off the court, dropping in countless colorways that sparked debates, collections, and cultural moments. From OG classics to modern favorites, here’s our ranking of the top 13 Air Jordan 4 colorways of all time.

13. Air Jordan 4 “Motorsport”

The Air Jordan 4 "Motorsports" were born out of MJ’s love for racing, given originally to his motorcycle team before hitting the public in 2017. White leather, black trim, and bright blue accents made for a clean, almost sporty look that worked on and off the court.

It’s not as iconic as the OGs, but it carried its own story and stayed true to Jordan’s personal interests. A sharp, underrated entry that rounds out the list just outside the top 10.

12. Air Jordan 4 “Green Glow"

The “Green Glow” never had a Jordan highlight reel to lean on, but they didn’t need one. The grey and black base kept it wearable, while the glowing mint accents gave it just enough edge to stand out.

Released in 2013, it felt like Jordan Brand proving they could still cook up fresh, non-OG flavors. It didn’t set the world on fire, but it aged surprisingly well. Sometimes, all it takes is the right accent to flip a shoe.

11. Air Jordan 4 “Lightning”

This pair was pure electricity when they first dropped online in 2006. Bright yellow nubuck with black and grey hits made them impossible to ignore, and for years they felt almost mythical.

When they finally returned in 2021, it was a chance for a new generation to get in on the hype. They’re not for everyone but that’s what makes them memorable. A colorway that demands attention, whether you love it or not.

10. Air Jordan 4 “Fear”

The “Fear” 4s feel like a mood more than a colorway. Charcoal and black fade across the suede like a storm rolling in, then the speckled midsole cuts through with that eerie calm. It came from the Fear Pack’s darker headspace, and you can feel it.

It has no loud blocking, no nostalgia crutch, just tension and texture. It's not an OG, not the flashiest, but it still makes a statement. That’s why it cracks the list at ten: subtle, heavy, and surprisingly timeless.

9. Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey”

The “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 4s aren’t tied to a Jordan highlight reel, but they didn’t need to be. Released in 2004, this was Jordan Brand proving they could craft a non-OG colorway that stood tall on its own.

The muted grey suede, chrome accents, and yellow pops made it instantly wearable with just about anything. When it returned in 2019, the love was still there. Not the loudest pair in the catalog, but one of the smoothest.

8. Air Jordan 4 “Cavs”

The “Cavs” 4s came with a built-in story: a nod to “The Shot” MJ buried over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 playoffs. Dropping in 2012, the black nubuck upper with electric blue and bright orange accents screamed Cleveland vibes.

It wasn’t subtle, but that was the point. This was Jordan Brand leaning into history with a little edge. Some call it loud, others called it perfect nostalgia. Either way, it carved out a lane as one of the more memorable non-original releases.

7. Air Jordan 4 “Thunder”

The “Thunder” hit different when they first dropped in 2006. Black nubuck set the stage while those bold yellow hits lit the whole shoe up like a warning sign. Originally released alongside the “Lightning” as an online exclusive, it instantly felt rare and unreachable.

By the time it came back in 2012, and again in 2023, it was clear this colorway had staying power. It’s loud without being clownish, simple but striking. It's the kind of pair that always gets noticed.

6. Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”

The “Military Blue” 4s were part of the original four colorways in 1989, yet they’ve always felt like the oddball cousin. No Bulls colors, no playoff highlight reel, just crisp white leather with blue and grey accents that leaned more lifestyle than game day.

That’s what made them so good. They showed the AJ4 could stand on its own without leaning on MJ’s Chicago palette. Every retro since has reminded people that sometimes, clean and simple wins.

5. Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The “Black Cat” 4s live up to their name. They are stealthy, sharp, and a little menacing. When it first dropped in 2006, it flew under the radar, but the 2020 retro reminded everyone how versatile and timeless it really is.

On foot, it’s less about flash and more about presence. A sneaker that doesn’t need color to dominate, just attitude. Now, it's making another comeback as it is set to return later on this year.

4. Air Jordan 4 “White Cement”

The “White Cement” 4s are about as classic as it gets. White leather, black wings, and those speckled grey hits show Tinker Hatfield’s design at its most balanced. The colorway became a cornerstone of the original Jordan 4 lineup and has never lost its appeal.

Every retro since has carried that same weight, reminding people why simplicity works. It’s not flashy, not experimental, just pure Jordan history. The shoes are clean, iconic, and still one of the most essential sneakers ever made.

3. Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red”

The “Fire Red” 4s brought the heat right from the start. As one of the original four colorways in 1989, it captured everything people loved about the AJ4. The bold color blocking, visible Air, and undeniable energy. MJ laced them up during his scoring prime, and that legacy is still alive.

Every retro feels like a reminder of the model’s roots. The red pops are aggressive but not overdone, making this one of the most wearable and important AJ4s ever made.

2. Air Jordan 4 “UNC”

The “UNC” 4s felt inevitable, but that didn’t make them any less special. Dropping in 2021, the pair dressed the classic silhouette in MJ’s alma mater colors, a tribute to where it all began. University blue suede gave it instant shelf appeal, while the speckled grey accents tied it back to OG roots.

It wasn’t just a college nod, it was proof the AJ4 still had new stories to tell decades later. Modern, clean, and already cemented as a fan favorite.

1. Air Jordan 4 “Bred”

The “Bred” 4 is one of the top Jordan ever, let alone Air Jordan 4's. Black nubuck, cement grey hits, and fire red accents. It’s the perfect balance of menace and style. MJ wore them during “The Shot” in the ’89 playoffs, etching them into history forever.