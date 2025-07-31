Why Is Delta Airlines Releasing A Nike Air Force 1 Low?

Nike and Delta Air Lines are celebrating a century of flight with a special edition of the Air Force 1 Low. The Delta x Nike Air Force 1 Low honors the airline’s 100-year anniversary with a sleek design and an ultra-exclusive release strategy.

This pair won’t be dropping on SNKRS or showing up at boutiques. Instead, it’s reserved for Delta employees only, with early access pre-orders open from July 30 through August 22, 2025. Retailing at $150, the shoe is positioned as a commemorative piece, not a general release.

That makes it more than just a clean pair of Forces, it’s a wearable piece of company history. The Air Force 1 debuted in 1982 as a performance basketball shoe before evolving into a cultural icon. Over the years, it’s become Nike’s go-to canvas for tributes and collaborations.

This Delta edition is a reminder that the silhouette isn’t just about flash, it’s also about storytelling. Photos show a crisp white leather upper with silver Swooshes outlined in navy.

Delta’s triangle logo hits the heel, while the tongue reads “Delta 100 Years” in bold print. It’s subtle, sharp, and unmistakably Delta.

Read More: Billie Eilish Debuts Exclusive Air Jordan 4 With Plaid Detailing

Delta x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Delta x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a white tumbled leather upper with perforated detailing on the toe box. A metallic silver Swoosh sits across the side, bordered with navy blue embroidery.

The tongue tag reads “Delta 100 Years,” paying direct tribute to the airline’s anniversary. Further on the heel, Nike Air branding is stitched in navy on a light grey suede panel.

A red Delta triangle logo adds a pop of contrast. Also, the shoe sits on a classic white rubber sole with Air cushioning. It’s sleek, simple, and meant for Delta insiders only.