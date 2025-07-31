Nigel Sylvester Confirms Air Jordan 1 Low "Better With Time" Date

Nigel Sylvester just locked in the release date for his latest Jordan Brand project. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Better With Time officially drops on August 16th.

It’s the BMX rider’s second collaboration with Jordan and once again brings his personal story to the forefront. This time, Sylvester leans into the idea of aging well. Just like his bike, shoes, and even his career, the message is clear, things get better with time.

The shoe itself mirrors that mindset. It’s scuffed, worn, and broken in right out of the box. And that’s the point. The Jordan 1 Low has always had a special place in the rotation. It’s the stripped-down version of the OG that still holds weight in both streetwear and hoops culture.

Jordan wore the high-tops in ‘85, but the low’s legacy has taken off in its own lane. Collaborators like Travis Scott, Union LA, and now Nigel Sylvester have all helped reframe the silhouette for new generations.

Photos from Nigel’s campaign show him rocking the pair with a McDonald’s bag in one hand and orange juice in the other. A red bike and handwritten release date across his palm say it all.

Read More: Foot Locker Restocking Huge Lineup Of Air Jordans Tomorrow

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Better With Time" features a distressed black leather upper with subtle scuffs and wear marks baked in. Sail-colored Swooshes add contrast, while cream laces and a yellowed midsole give the shoe a vintage feel.

Red Nike Air branding hits the tongue, matching the bike-inspired details. Also, on the lateral toe, a small embroidered mini Swoosh keeps things tight.

Look closely and you’ll notice scarring and abrasions, an intentional nod toSylvester’s time on the bike. It’s not meant to look brand new. Overall, it’s meant to look lived in.