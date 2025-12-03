50 Cent Slams Jane Doe As A “Hoe” Amid Diddy Docuseries Scrutiny

Yesterday (December 2), Sean Combs: The Reckoning finally hit Netflix following months of teasing. The docuseries delves into Diddy's career from the very beginning and features interviews with various former members of his inner circle. Executive producer 50 Cent, however, feels like the doc could have hit even harder had it included just one more interview.

“The one person that I wish was in the doc that would create clarity for people in a different way is Jane Doe. So you could see someone who was willing to do it for money. Do you understand?” he explained during a recent interview with GQ. “Cassie came in so early, she’s a baby at 19. Look, the innocent energy that you feel when his kids are walking into the courtroom and you’re sympathetic to them, that’s who Cassie was when she met him."

Jane Doe testified in Diddy's federal trial in June. She detailed how she was allegedly forced into the mogul's "freak offs." She is speculated to be Fif's ex, Daphne Joy.

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Daphne Joy attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

“It is a really interesting balance of things because people think of how a woman who has a moral compass, a traditional woman would feel under those circumstances," 50 Cent continued. "They don’t think about hoes. Now, hoes are a bit different. They’re not so emotionally connected to the sexual experience. So they can have that sexual experience with those other people as long as you’re going to pay.”