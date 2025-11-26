Recently, 50 Cent's long-awaited Diddy docuseries finally got an official premiere date, and it's not far off. Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set to hit Netflix on December 2. It was directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive produced by Fif himself.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories," he said of the series. "And proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen."

Stapleton added, “This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

50 Cent & Daphne Joy

The latest update earned mixed reactions from social media users. Recently, for example, DJ Akademiks weighed in during a stream. He admitted that he'd like to see 50 Cent's ex make an appearance.

"We need Daphne Joy in there, okay?" he said, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "We need a tour of the spot that Diddy was paying for, $10K. So people can get a full scope of what paying $10K a month in rent gets you in terms of a getting a woman that's down to get peed on, down to get fornicated by multiple strange men."