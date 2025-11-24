King Combs Has His "Fingers Crossed" For Diddy's Early Release

King Combs is hoping for a holiday miracle this season as he awaits the return of his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. TMZ caught up with the mogul's 27-year-old son at LAX and asked him if he thinks that he'll be home earlier than expected. "Fingers crossed," he told the reporters while walking into an elevator.
Given that folks are going to be spending a lot more time with their families now, they also tried to check in on how King and the clan are doing. He kept most of his answers short, though, simply saying things like "Good," for example.
Moreover, they inquired about the videos of Diddy on the prison grounds. To that King Combs said, "He's doing good, so we're just glad everything's good. He'll be home soon, though."
It's understandable that the rapper didn't really want to answer these questions, but he's putting on as brave a face as he can right now.
Diddy Prison Violations
There's a decent chance that the record executive's son doesn't get that wish, though. After requesting a specific prison to help him shorten his sentence while inside, Diddy already has violated a couple of rules. The first was him reportedly making and/or drinking homemade alcohol.
The second was hopping on a three-way phone call. As a result, the disgraced music figure's projected release date was pushed back by a month. Instead of May 8, 2028, its now June 4, 2028.
Hopefully, for the sake of his kids, he cleans up his act. He recently got a job working at FCI Fort Dix's media library, so that could potentially help him. Moreover, they have a rehab program that can reduce his sentence by a year if he keeps a nonviolent record.
