King Combs Has His "Fingers Crossed" For Diddy's Early Release

Sean Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Continues In New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: King Combs arrives at the Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as "freak offs." (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
King Combs has been one of Diddy's most outspoken children during this time and he thinks there's a chance his pops will be home soon.

King Combs is hoping for a holiday miracle this season as he awaits the return of his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. TMZ caught up with the mogul's 27-year-old son at LAX and asked him if he thinks that he'll be home earlier than expected. "Fingers crossed," he told the reporters while walking into an elevator.

Given that folks are going to be spending a lot more time with their families now, they also tried to check in on how King and the clan are doing. He kept most of his answers short, though, simply saying things like "Good," for example.

Moreover, they inquired about the videos of Diddy on the prison grounds. To that King Combs said, "He's doing good, so we're just glad everything's good. He'll be home soon, though."

It's understandable that the rapper didn't really want to answer these questions, but he's putting on as brave a face as he can right now.

Diddy Prison Violations
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

There's a decent chance that the record executive's son doesn't get that wish, though. After requesting a specific prison to help him shorten his sentence while inside, Diddy already has violated a couple of rules. The first was him reportedly making and/or drinking homemade alcohol.

The second was hopping on a three-way phone call. As a result, the disgraced music figure's projected release date was pushed back by a month. Instead of May 8, 2028, its now June 4, 2028.

Hopefully, for the sake of his kids, he cleans up his act. He recently got a job working at FCI Fort Dix's media library, so that could potentially help him. Moreover, they have a rehab program that can reduce his sentence by a year if he keeps a nonviolent record.

