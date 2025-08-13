Diddy's Family Visits Him In Jail As Sentencing Hearing Nears

BY Cole Blake 199 Views
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 2: King Combs and family members depart federal court after verdicts were announced during Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on July 2, 2025 in New York City. Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his case, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Diddy has been remaining behind bars in Brooklyn, New York while awaiting his sentencing hearing on October 3rd.

Diddy's family visited him at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday as he remains behind bars following his guilty verdict on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. According to pictures published by TMZ, his mother, Janice Combs, his sons Christian "King" Combs and Justin Combs, as well as Dana Tran and his youngest daughter, Love, were all present.

It's not the first time Diddy's family has gone to visit him after the verdict. His son, Christian Combs, previously mentioned meeting up with his father during an interview with Billboard, published on August 1. "Yeah, I saw him. Of course, it wasn’t in the ideal place," he said. "... We dapped up and all that. At least it’s not like behind the wall, but it’s definitely not it."

Regardless of the situation, Christian also said that the family was keeping a positive outlook ahead of Diddy's sentencing hearing. "We feel like just moving forward with positive vibes, love," he said. "Me? My tape just dropped. I got videos dropping. My sisters got a clothing line coming out. My brother Quincy’s into acting, Justin business. My little sister Chan, she’s in college right now, going to NYU. Baby Love is growing up. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to live life and just bring positive vibes to the world. I think that’s just the main focus."

Diddy's Sentencing Date
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat viia Imagn Images

The jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, back in July, but did convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

As for the aforementioned sentencing hearing, Diddy will be returning to the courtroom on October 3rd to find out whether he'll have to remain behind bars. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.

