Diddy's Family Visits Him In Jail As Sentencing Hearing Nears

Diddy's family visited him at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday as he remains behind bars following his guilty verdict on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. According to pictures published by TMZ, his mother, Janice Combs, his sons Christian "King" Combs and Justin Combs, as well as Dana Tran and his youngest daughter, Love, were all present.

It's not the first time Diddy's family has gone to visit him after the verdict. His son, Christian Combs, previously mentioned meeting up with his father during an interview with Billboard, published on August 1. "Yeah, I saw him. Of course, it wasn’t in the ideal place," he said. "... We dapped up and all that. At least it’s not like behind the wall, but it’s definitely not it."

Regardless of the situation, Christian also said that the family was keeping a positive outlook ahead of Diddy's sentencing hearing. "We feel like just moving forward with positive vibes, love," he said. "Me? My tape just dropped. I got videos dropping. My sisters got a clothing line coming out. My brother Quincy’s into acting, Justin business. My little sister Chan, she’s in college right now, going to NYU. Baby Love is growing up. So, yeah, just, you know, continuing to live life and just bring positive vibes to the world. I think that’s just the main focus."

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat viia Imagn Images

The jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, back in July, but did convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.