Diddy & King Combs Using "International" Argument To Try & Drop Alleged Yacht Assault

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs and King Combs pose in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Diddy faces another legal hurdle as he and his son, Christian "King" Combs," try to have an alleged assault from 2022 dropped.

Diddy and Christian "King" Combs" are in some legal trouble right now and they are arguing technicalities to get out of it. The son was accused of sexual assault, assault, battery, and both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Diddy was hit with an allegation of fostering a "lawless atmosphere" on the superyacht Victorious.

The woman who brought these accusations to the courtroom is the luxury vessel's stewardess, Grace O’Marcaigh. She alleged this went down on December 28, 2022, close to the U.S. Virgin Islands. As she alleges in her filing, King Combs entered the boat's recording studio intoxicated and bought rounds of tequila shots for guests and crew.

O'Marcaigh alleges that he then kissed and groped her without consent. But that wasn't the only alleged incident. Later that same day, King allegedly followed her to another section of the yacht and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

However, this alleged act was stopped by one of Grace's co-workers stepping in. Diddy's involvement in this lawsuit is a result of the following day. She alleges she reported these two alleged sequences to the ship's captain. But that didn't do anything as she allegedly got blamed for drinking with the patrons and worked while under the influence.

O'Marcaigh alleges that Diddy paid off the captain to not let this spiral out of control.

Diddy Sentencing Date

As we said earlier, Diddy and King's legal team is trying to drop this case. Interestingly, the latter's isn't doing so by denying the allegations brought forth in California. Instead, they are attempting to dismiss it by arguing that California state laws cannot apply as the alleged actions took place on international waters.

AllHipHop reports that if their motion to dismiss gets denied they will have to respond to the allegations. While this doesn't necessarily affect Diddy's future, it definitely doesn't help his public image. He's already facing prison time following the result of his extensive federal trial that lasted several weeks. He was hit with two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecution believes four years is enough time for the mogul. We won't know his fate until October 3, 2025.

