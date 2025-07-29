Diddy faces another legal hurdle as he and his son, Christian "King" Combs," try to have an alleged assault from 2022 dropped.

AllHipHop reports that if their motion to dismiss gets denied they will have to respond to the allegations. While this doesn't necessarily affect Diddy's future, it definitely doesn't help his public image. He's already facing prison time following the result of his extensive federal trial that lasted several weeks. He was hit with two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, this alleged act was stopped by one of Grace's co-workers stepping in. Diddy's involvement in this lawsuit is a result of the following day. She alleges she reported these two alleged sequences to the ship's captain. But that didn't do anything as she allegedly got blamed for drinking with the patrons and worked while under the influence.

About The Author

