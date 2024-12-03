Christian Combs Served Papers As Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit Moves Forward

Christian Combs has already denied the allegations.

Christian Combs is now facing allegations of assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. A woman named Grace O’Marcaigh had recently her filing delivered to Diddy's son at his father’s Miami mansion, according to a new report from InTouch Weekly. In the lawsuit, O’Marcaigh claims to have worked as a stewardess aboard a yacht Diddy chartered in July 2022. She alleges it was a “chaotic” scene involving “drug use" and "sex work."

She alleges that Christian became “inappropriately interested” in her at the time and repeatedly pressured her into sexual acts. At one point, he allegedly cornered her in a room and revealed his erection before someone else walked in, allowing her to escape. “[Grace] was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation. [Grace] was also feeling the effect of the tequila shots and quickly suspected that the tequila was spiked,” the suit reads.

Christian Combs During Diddy's Bail Hearing

The son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs (L) and his grandmother Janice. Combs (R) arrive at federal court during Sean "Diddy." Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

When O'Marcaigh originally filed the lawsuit back in April, Aaron Dyer, an attorney for both Christian and his father, said in a statement: “This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served. This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a ‘pattern of behavior’ in ‘improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,’ and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”