The Game Responds To Kanye West After Ye Dragged Him For Supporting Top5

In addition to dragging The Game for his Top5 connection, Kanye West also referenced Drake during his latest Twitter rant.

While Kanye West has been helping The Game out with his next album, The Documentary 3, it seems like their working relationship came to a close. Ye recently called the West Coast rapper out for "showing love" to Drake affiliate and Toronto MC Top5, despite Top's alleged phone threats to Kanye. In addition, the Chicago artist also tweeted out some more claims about the OVO mogul and about secret plots to get rid of the Yeezy provocateur. But Chuck Taylor did not let their collaborative history silence him, as he responded to Kanye in new social media messages.

"F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja emoji]..." The Game clapped back at Kanye West's attacks via an Instagram comment, as he claimed he gave Taylor two Maybachs. "I'll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self!!!! I ain't never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain't have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the 'you ain't never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody. Got my number but won't call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix. P***y!!!!!!! Nobody on earth weirder than these industry [ninja emoji]'s."

Kanye West Drake Beef

"N***a you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea.." The Game continued via a Twitter post directed at Kanye West. "You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said 'YEA.' So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number n***a!!!"

For those unaware, a lot of this seems to stem from the Kanye West and Drake beef, as Ye claimed he was one of the few people with enough money to take him out. These alleged Top5 threats probably contributed to that paranoia, despite the completely unfounded and ridiculous nature of these claims. Then again, it's just the latest flip-flop in their long and complex beef saga, which began as far back as friendly competition in the early 2010s before alliances, jealousies, and partners got in the way. As for The Game, he stayed pretty neutral in the 6ix God's battle with Kendrick Lamar, although even that landed him in plenty of scrutiny.

