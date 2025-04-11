Kanye West Details Grandiose Funeral Plans During Latest Tweet Storm

Kanye West has been causing plenty of controversy on X (formerly Twitter) this year. His tweets have been largely quite problematic. Support of Hitler, Diddy, and others being alarmingly regular occurrences on his page. He sold swastika shirts through his online shop, started a feud with Playboi Carti that inexplicably included the latter's child and mother of said child, and recently asserted that pop stars Justin Bieber and Harry Styles slept with Taylor Swift. And those instances don't even begin to scratch the surface. It has been a long few months for anyone who still considers themselves a West fan. Even his latest music isn't doing anything to change public perception.

In the midst of his latest tweet storm, Kanye West made a post that feels surprisingly normal. Especially compared to everything else he's put out there recently. The tweet is about his funeral. Specifically, his requests for what he wants to happen before he's laid to rest. In the tweet, he stated that his funeral needs to be "at least a week long," with a 10-hour service every day so people can speak uninterrupted. He also stated that he wants to be embalmed and displayed at his mother's old home, and for people to be charged to enter so the funds can be used to support the blocks around him.

Kanye West Funeral Plans

It's a morbid post, but not nearly as shocking as the remarks he's made for most of 2025. Funeral plans are something the majority of Americans think about, though they rarely make the arrangements themselves. West is not even 50 yet, but the money and resources he has access to will probably make his plans a reality whenever the time comes. It is also very fitting that an artist like West would want a week-long funeral, similar to the ceremonies of deceased royals.