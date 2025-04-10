Kanye West Bizarrely Alleges That Justin Bieber & Harry Styles Slept With Taylor Swift

Kanye West is once again talking about Taylor Swift on social media as their years-long feud is still alive.

Kanye West is claiming that Justin Bieber and Harry Styles both allegedly slept with Taylor Swift. He said as much in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday as he continues to post incredibly offensive content on the platform. He also suggested that he still wants to have sex with the iconic singer.

"I’ll show you an example of racism," he began. "Justin Bieber and Harry styles f*cked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE." In more posts, he added: "I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F*CK HE KNOW THAT," as well as, "IM MAD I HAVENT F*CKED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET."

Kanye West's Online Antics

It's far from the first time Kanye West has made headlines for bringing up Taylor Swift. Their relationship began back when West ambushed Swift's acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs. On his 2016 song, "Famous," Ye rapped: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous." While Swift was publicly furious about the lyric, Kim Kardashian eventually leaked portions of a phone call between West and Swift in which they discussed the track. Reflecting on that move during an interview 2023, Swift said it felt like a "career death" at the time. "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," she told the outlet. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

Taylor Swift is also far from the only celebrity Kanye West has been bringing up on social media in recent weeks. He's also made vulgar comments about Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids, accused numerous other artists of betrayal, and more.

