Taylor Swift Reflects On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Leaked Phone Call

Taylor Swift says that she "moved to a foreign country" after Kim Kardashian leaked her phone call with Kanye West back in 2016. Swift had been feuding with Ye over his song “Famous,” in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." Swift complained about the lyrics while Kanye claimed that she had given him consent to release the song with its inclusion. Afterward, Kardashian leaked an alleged phone call of Swift appearing to give them the green light. Swift reflected on the "career death" moment during a new interview with TIME.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor Swift & Kanye West Meet Up During MTV Video Music Awards

Elsewhere in her interview with TIME, Swift discussed her highly publicized relationship with Travis Kelce. She explained that the two were dating long before her first public appearance at a Chiefs game, earlier this year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift also addressed re-recording her albums, her Eras tour, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

