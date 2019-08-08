Famous
- SongsKanye West Reignited His Beef With Taylor Swift On "Famous"The Life Of Pablo is now eight years old.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFKA Twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From SwiftiesTaylor Swift's fandom are convinced the British singer made reference to "Famous."By Ben Mock
- MusicTaylor Swift Reflects On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Leaked Phone CallTaylor Swift says she "went down really, really hard" after her leaked phone call with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Jokes About "Scamming The System" To Achieve Fame On "The Kardashians" Season FinaleSeason 4 of "The Kardashians" saw the family toasting Scott Disick, and themselves.By Ben Mock
- TVChrisean Rock Melts Down On "Crazy In Love," Says She Doesn't Want To Be Famous Anymore: WatchAnother episode of Zeus' controversial reality series arrives on Sunday. Will you be tuning in?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHow Did Ice Spice Get famous?How did Ice Spice get famous? Here's what we know.By Jefferson Varner
- NewsSK8 & Tyla Yaweh Are "Famous"Who doesn't want to be famous?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Is A Huge Fan Of Lil Durk's "Kanye Krazy" VideoLil Durk's "Kanye Krazy" music video gets major praise from Lil Wayne, who says his "Famous" recreation is the "hardest shot ever".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Falsely Credits Himself For Making Juneteenth "Very Famous"Donald Trump attempted to take credit for making Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the day enslaved people in the Texas were freed, "very famous."By Lynn S.
- TVTiger King's Joe Exotic Is Thrilled About Show's SuccessJoe Exotic reacts to the virality of the new Netflix series, "Tiger King." The show creators say he is "absolutely thrilled." By Cole Blake
- BeefKim Kardashian Goes Off On Taylor Swift Over Audio: "Nobody Cares"Kim Kardashian will no longer speak about the rift with Taylor Swift, but she does call the singer a liar in a lengthy social media statement.By Erika Marie
- BeefKim K's Comments Flooded By Taylor Swift Fans After Kanye Call LeaksAfter Kanye West and Taylor Swift's full phone call from 2016 in which they discussed his song, "Famous," leaked, Taylor's fans will not leave Kim Kardashian alone. By Lynn S.
- BeefKanye West & Taylor Swift's 2016 Phone Call Has Leaked In FullKanye West and Taylor Swift's infamous phone call from 2016 discussing "Famous" has leaked, and it doesn't make Kanye nor Kim Kardashian look so good.By Lynn S.
- GramBhad Bhabie Declares She's Ditching "This Fame Sh*T" And Moving Back To Florida"F*ck this Hollywood fame sh*t."By Lynn S.
- BeefTaylor Swift Says She Was Humiliated Following Kanye West & Kim Kardashian DramaThe history between these three is a tangled one. By Erika Marie