Leikeli47 reemerges with Lei Keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only, her most revealing and fearless project yet. The album marks a turning point for the Brooklyn artist—both musically and visually—as she removes her iconic mask for the first time, stepping into full view with bold clarity.

Arriving two years after Shape Up, the finale of her acclaimed Beauty trilogy, the new record signals a fresh chapter. That earlier series made Leikeli47 a force in hip-hop, blending toughness, tenderness, and swagger. But this album feels even more personal. It’s lighter on concept and heavier on truth.

Executive produced by Leikeli47 and Harold Lilly, the project reunites the core team behind her trilogy. The sound remains a genre-blurring mix of hip-hop, house, R&B, and bounce. But this time, the production hits harder, the writing cuts deeper, and the mood feels freer. Her voice—sharp, agile, unmistakable—leads every track with purpose.

She calls this moment a rebirth. “The mask served its purpose, and now we move forward,” she says. Going independent, she now controls the full narrative. Each song is a statement of identity, confidence, and creative freedom.

This isn’t a reinvention. It’s Leikeli47 without limits—fully seen, fully in charge, and finally herself. The new album is the perfect origin point for newfound fans for the established artist as she transitions into her new artistic journey.

Lei keli ft 47 / For Promotional Use Only - Leikeli47

Official Tracklist

Passenger 47

2. 450

3. Famous

4. Queen

5. Problems

6. Starlight

7. Soft Serve

8. Sandhills

9. Different Person / lei Keli ft. 47

10. Stella’s groove