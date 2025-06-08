Teyana Taylor Has Multiple Jams On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Teyana Taylor R&B Season Playlist Music News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Teyana Taylor performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Normani, and Ty Dolla $ign brought the heat on our latest "R&B Season" playlist update.

Our R&B Season playlist is back for the summer, and its latest update is brief but just as sultry and captivating as you've come to expect. Teyana Taylor is definitely the MVP to talk about this week, as she released the short but engrossing single "Long Time."

Dense, bass-heavy kicks match with ethereal synth pads and an eventual house rhythm to make a pretty intoxicating and fun groove. Teyana sings about cutting someone or something off after a long time, which will surely fuel a lot of fan theories and interpretations online. In any case, it's a very dreamy cut that feels much larger than its runtime suggests.

But that's not all that Teyana Taylor had to offer this week, as R&B Season also saw her, Ciara, and Normani connect for the "Ecstasy" remix. The song remains quite a sensual and slow-burning experience thanks to distant percussion, dynamic performances, and simple bass and synth pads.

Of course, the vocal chemistry between the singers comes through quite easily thanks to their talent. Hopefully it's not the last we hear from them, as they come in and out of the song in an effective and cohesive manner.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to highlight the new Ty Dolla $ign single ahead of his new album TYCOON dropping next Friday (June 13). "ALL IN" is a club-ready cut with his trademark buttery vocals and a funky bounce beat, led by persistent claps and wailing synthesizers in the background.

Also, there are other melodic elements like subtle synth pads and less overpowering keys. Dancehall fans might find a similar swing here, but Ty roots the track in a soulful setting with his performance.

While that's it for R&B Season, this was also a big week for hip-hop. Our Fire Emoji playlist rounded up the best of the best, and Lil Wayne led the way with his massive album Tha Carter VI.

Even though some fans didn't like it that much, don't let that stop you from getting the highlights, as they're very worth it. Lil Yachty and EST Gee also dropped bangers this week that are worthy of your attention.

