Ciara Calls On Normani & Teyana Taylor For Remix Of "Ecstasy"

BY Zachary Horvath 171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ciara ciara
Ciara's sensual single, "Ecstasy," is one of several that are teasing the release of her next album, "CiCi," which will arrive soon.

Ciara set the tone on "Ecstasy," and it's safe to say that Normani and Teyana Taylor understood the assignment. The two songstresses are on the remix to CiCi's most recent single, which racked up millions of plays on YouTube since it dropped two months ago.

As we said before, it's a really steamy and sensual track about how two lovers are always in sync. It doesn't take much for them to understand what time it is and whenever those intimate moments are shared, it feels like nothing else on the planet.

Normani and Teyana Taylor add some extra spice to the sexy single with their descriptive verses. "Baby, baby, put it all in my face, that sloppy toppy, know I'm cocky / Climb up to the top the cock, you can call me Rocky (Ooh)," the latter sings.

This track (not the remix) will be landing on Ciara's next album, CiCi. We know what you're thinking, though. "Didn't she already drop a project with that title?" Technically, you are correct. In August 2023 she put out a seven-track EP titled as such.

All of those will be on the actual LP that drops on August 22. It will consist of 14 tracks, so fans will be receiving seven more in a couple of months. In the meantime, stream the "Ecstasy (Remix)" below.

Read More: Fani Willis Under Fire For No Murder Convictions In YSL RICO Trial

Ciara, Normani, & Teyana Taylor "Ecstasy (Remix)"

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, started in the shower, kissin' all over my neck, neck, neck, neck
We don't need a towel, pick me up and put me on the bed, bed, bed, bed
Rodeo that thang when I'm on top of your body-ody
Slow it down and speed it up like a Bugatti-atti (Skrt, skrt)
I talk to you dirty, but I never do you dirty
Oh, I get off that drank and jump up on it like these verses

Read More: "Jane" Alleges Diddy Paid For Sex Worker To Cross State Lines

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.8K
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sneakers Metallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: Photos 3.3K
News Rock Wit Me 89
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.9K