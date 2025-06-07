Ciara Calls On Normani & Teyana Taylor For Remix Of "Ecstasy"

Ciara set the tone on "Ecstasy," and it's safe to say that Normani and Teyana Taylor understood the assignment. The two songstresses are on the remix to CiCi's most recent single, which racked up millions of plays on YouTube since it dropped two months ago.
As we said before, it's a really steamy and sensual track about how two lovers are always in sync. It doesn't take much for them to understand what time it is and whenever those intimate moments are shared, it feels like nothing else on the planet.
Normani and Teyana Taylor add some extra spice to the sexy single with their descriptive verses. "Baby, baby, put it all in my face, that sloppy toppy, know I'm cocky / Climb up to the top the cock, you can call me Rocky (Ooh)," the latter sings.
This track (not the remix) will be landing on Ciara's next album, CiCi. We know what you're thinking, though. "Didn't she already drop a project with that title?" Technically, you are correct. In August 2023 she put out a seven-track EP titled as such.
All of those will be on the actual LP that drops on August 22. It will consist of 14 tracks, so fans will be receiving seven more in a couple of months. In the meantime, stream the "Ecstasy (Remix)" below.
Ciara, Normani, & Teyana Taylor "Ecstasy (Remix)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, started in the shower, kissin' all over my neck, neck, neck, neck
We don't need a towel, pick me up and put me on the bed, bed, bed, bed
Rodeo that thang when I'm on top of your body-ody
Slow it down and speed it up like a Bugatti-atti (Skrt, skrt)
I talk to you dirty, but I never do you dirty
Oh, I get off that drank and jump up on it like these verses