News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
CiCi
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Ciara Calls On Normani & Teyana Taylor For Remix Of "Ecstasy"
Ciara's sensual single, "Ecstasy," is one of several that are teasing the release of her next album, "CiCi," which will arrive soon.
By
Zachary Horvath
12 mins ago