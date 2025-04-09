Ciara Is Feeling Extra Lovey On Sultry "Ecstasy"

Ciara is back once again to tease her eighth studio album with one of her steamiest tracks as of late called "Ecstasy."

For Ciara, this is her first release of 2025, but third single in the past eight months. "Run It Up" with BossMan Dlow kicked things off back in August. That was then followed up by "Wassup" featuring fellow late 90s-early 2000s icon Busta Rhymes . She apparently has another record in the works, an eighth one, to be exact. She has yet to drop an album since 2019's Beauty Marks. However, in 2023, she shared her CiCi EP with her hit single with Chris Brown , "How We Roll." It sounds like she's been busy with her kids and her other business ventures, but hopefully, we get another LP update sooner rather than later.

Ciara has been causing fainting and Russell Wilson to crash out with her latest single, "Ecstasy." The song feels like a gift for her NFL superstar husband with its deeply sensual lyricism and directness. "So you ain't gotta ask me, daddy, if I'm feeling nasty / I been tryna hide that I want you so badly / I don't know how much more of this I can take / And you're the one to blame," she sings on the pre-chorus. It's also evident by the sexually powerful music video. From the choreography, which CiCi claims had to be done in less than two days, and suggestive dancing all feel like the Texas native is previewing what she's ready to do to her man when it's go time.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.