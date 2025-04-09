Ciara Is Feeling Extra Lovey On Sultry "Ecstasy"

Ciara has been causing fainting and Russell Wilson to crash out with her latest single, "Ecstasy." The song feels like a gift for her NFL superstar husband with its deeply sensual lyricism and directness. "So you ain't gotta ask me, daddy, if I'm feeling nasty / I been tryna hide that I want you so badly / I don't know how much more of this I can take / And you're the one to blame," she sings on the pre-chorus. It's also evident by the sexually powerful music video. From the choreography, which CiCi claims had to be done in less than two days, and suggestive dancing all feel like the Texas native is previewing what she's ready to do to her man when it's go time.
For Ciara, this is her first release of 2025, but third single in the past eight months. "Run It Up" with BossMan Dlow kicked things off back in August. That was then followed up by "Wassup" featuring fellow late 90s-early 2000s icon Busta Rhymes. She apparently has another record in the works, an eighth one, to be exact. She has yet to drop an album since 2019's Beauty Marks. However, in 2023, she shared her CiCi EP with her hit single with Chris Brown, "How We Roll." It sounds like she's been busy with her kids and her other business ventures, but hopefully, we get another LP update sooner rather than later.
Ciara "Ecstasy"
Quotable Lyrics:
My body comes alive (Oh)
When you get real close
You gon' be surprised (If I)
If I get exposed
'Cause you're like a hit of ecstasy
I can feel you all inside