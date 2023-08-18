Ciara Drops Off New “CiCi” EP

Ciara is back and more mature than ever. The Grammy-nominated singer and mother of four has reached a new stage in life. So it makes sense her latest project would reflect that journey. On Friday (August 18), Ciara released her new EP, CiCi. The seven-track project features appearances by Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and Bounce icon Big Freedia.

The project is seemingly paying homage to her relationship with Denver Broncos’ Quarterback Russell Wilson. The pair began dating in 2015 and would eventually marry a year later in England. Prior to that, the singer was in a high-profile relationship with Future. The two broke things off in 2014 after dating for one year. They share one son, Baby Future.

This Is Ciara’s First Project Since 2019

CiCi is the Atlanta singer’s first project since 2019’s Beauty Mark. While the project didn’t perform too well, it did spawn a few singles like “Level Up.” The empowering track even started a viral dance challenge. The single peaked at No.59 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.23 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In other related news, Ciara’s recent maternity shoot has been catching major attention. It’s been said that the singer possibly drew inspiration from Rihanna. The new mother of two has continued to be as fashionable as ever throughout her recent pregnancies.

The move has seemed to people to have a new way to look at motherhood. “CiCi Mama,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. Her photo dump begins with a snapshot of her pretending to answer a vintage, red lip-shaped phone. Ciara’s black and blonde hair was styled in two messy ponytails atop her head. She also layered an abundance of necklaces over her chest. Covering her upper half was a groovy, pink, and orange knit sweatshirt. She was brave enough to don baggy jeans in the August heat with a gothic pair of spike-clad boots. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

CiCi Tracklist:

1. How We Roll by Ciara & Chris Brown

2. BRB

3. Low Key

4. Type A Party

5. Forever by Ciara & Lil Baby

6. 2 In Luv

7. Winning by Ciara & Big Freedia)