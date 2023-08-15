Ciara’s Maternity Style Takes Clear Notes From Rihanna: Photos

Maternity style has undeniably come a long way over the years. Gone are the days of women covering every inch of their bodies, even in the extreme summer heat, simply to keep others comfortable. Thanks to fashion pioneers like Rihanna, the fairer sex has been taking a new approach to the way they dress while going through pregnancy. We’ve notably seen it with Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko over the past few years. After announcing her fourth pregnancy earlier this month, so is Ciara. As Page Six notes, on Monday (August 14), the Atlanta-based entertainer showed off an adorable Y2K-inspired outfit. It left her baby bump – and her fun-loving personality – on full display.

“CiCi Mama 🙈☎️,” the “Jump” hitmaker wrote in her caption. Her photo dump begins with a snapshot of her pretending to answer a vintage, red lip-shaped phone. Ciara’s black and blonde hair was styled in two messy ponytails atop her head. She also layered an abundance of necklaces over her chest. Covering her upper half was a groovy, pink and orange knit sweatshirt. She was brave enough to don baggy jeans in the August heat with a gothic pair of spike-clad boots.

Read More: Rihanna’s Most Iconic Maternity Fashion Moments

Ciara’s Baby Bump is Back

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Since Ciara first confirmed the exciting news of her family’s expansion, plenty of jokes have been cracked at her husband, Russell Wilson’s expense. The love that the dancer and NFL player have for one another is obvious, and the way they parent their children, Sienna and Win, as well as the expecting mother’s firstborn, Future, together is admirable. “Russell be having a time of his life with CiCi 😍😂 and I’m here for it!!!” one IG user teased the lovers in the comments.

If you haven’t yet seen the beautiful video Ciara shared on Instagram to announce her fourth pregnancy, tap in at the link below. Who do you think has better maternity style between CiCi and RiRi? Let us know in the comments, and check back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ciara’s Pregnant: Songbird Confirms Third Baby With Russell Wilson In New Video

[Via]