Ciara’s Pregnant: Songbird Confirms Third Baby With Russell Wilson In New Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson are a duo that’s never been particularly good at holding back their love for one another. After watching the “1, 2 Step” singer endure a toxic relationship with Future, however, her audience doesn’t seem to grow tired of watching Ci be loved by a man who truly sees her value. Not only did the NFL star respond to the rapper’s recent diss by taking his stepson, Future Jr., out for an enjoyable day together, but he’s also fathered two beautiful children with her.

Rumours of another pregnancy have been following Ciara since 2023 since began. Though they may not have been true at the time, the 37-year-old confirmed on Tuesday (August 8), that she and Wilson are now expecting their third baby together. “‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid / You my heart, I’m your rib’ 🥰😘❤️,” the fashionista wrote in the caption of her latest IG post, which finds her showing off her budding bump in a black-and-white video that was captured poolside.

Congratulations, Ciara!

“Ciara has been working and travelling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” an insider told PEOPLE in today’s story. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant… She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids,” they added.

Prior to sharing this huge announcement with her fans, Ciara had other exciting news regarding her music career. Not only did she reunite with longtime friend Chris Brown for their new “How We Roll” single, but she also confirmed that a new EP is on the way later this month. Check out the latest from the soon-to-be mother of four at the link below, and tap back in later for more music/pop culture news updates.

