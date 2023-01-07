We’re just one week into the new year, but already, pregnancy rumours are running rampant online – for one couple, at least. According to online speculation, Ciara may become a mother of four in 2023, though no official confirmation has come just yet.

The gossip actually began circulating in late 2020, though it’s only increased in recent days as social media users have been carefully eyeing her every post for any signs of a budding baby bump.

Russell Wilson and Ciara seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

On Friday (January 6), the “Body Party” hitmaker posted a bootylicious video while wearing a cheetah print look. While she usually proudly flaunts her rock-hard figure for the camera, in this clip, the starlet was noticeably using her left arm to shield her stomach from full view.

Immediately, fans took to the comment section to call Ciara out. “Tryna hide that damn baby,” one person specifically wrote. Another pointed out, “He said he wanted one more baby,” referring to the singer’s husband, Russell Wilson.

Interestingly, the NFL player shared a tweet back in December that also sparked some pregnancy rumours. In the early half of the month, he wrote “JESUS I am Grateful!!!” This led one person to ask him, “@ciara pregnant?!”

Pregnancy during Covid has been a unique experience! While it’s also been challenging, I’m truly grateful to be surrounded by my family during this time. So proud of these beautiful photos taken by My Hubby @DangeRussWilson, and my Sis in Law @A_Willy03 for @BritishVogue. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GBpqWgTKYO — Ciara (@ciara) July 3, 2020

The couple already shares two children – Sienna Princess and Win Harrison. Additionally, Ciara welcomed a son with rapper Future, who was named after her ex.

As social media users have pointed out, Wilson hasn’t held back on chiefly expressing his desire to expand his family. He and Ci are frequently referred to as “couple goals” and have been previously known to express their intimate (sometimes downright sensual) PDA on the internet for everyone to see.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to the speculation below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

#Ciara is either Pregnant or has gotten the best BBL out There🍵 pic.twitter.com/JN4epJgZ5J — Wuts The Tea Today (@wutstheteatoday) January 6, 2023

Ciara is giving very much so pregnant and trying to hide it in her feel from earlier lol. I love this for her and Russ though. 😂🥰👶🏽 — Shake 👸🏾 (@LoveSeldom) January 6, 2023

Yeah Ciara definitely pregnant but I love that for her — itskitaaduhh (@itskitaaduhh) January 7, 2023

Ciara can’t ever post a lil video without somebody saying she’s pregnant 🙄 — Which one of your hoes know about me? (@Ci_so_lowkey) January 6, 2023

Every new year y’all say Ciara is pregnant 💀💀 — Chanelle 🥂 (@iHateChanelle) January 1, 2023

