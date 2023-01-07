Ciara Pregnancy Rumours Are Running Rampant On Social Media
The “Love Sex MagIc” hitmaker is already a mother of three, though fans think her family is expanding once again.
We’re just one week into the new year, but already, pregnancy rumours are running rampant online – for one couple, at least. According to online speculation, Ciara may become a mother of four in 2023, though no official confirmation has come just yet.
The gossip actually began circulating in late 2020, though it’s only increased in recent days as social media users have been carefully eyeing her every post for any signs of a budding baby bump.
On Friday (January 6), the “Body Party” hitmaker posted a bootylicious video while wearing a cheetah print look. While she usually proudly flaunts her rock-hard figure for the camera, in this clip, the starlet was noticeably using her left arm to shield her stomach from full view.
Immediately, fans took to the comment section to call Ciara out. “Tryna hide that damn baby,” one person specifically wrote. Another pointed out, “He said he wanted one more baby,” referring to the singer’s husband, Russell Wilson.
Interestingly, the NFL player shared a tweet back in December that also sparked some pregnancy rumours. In the early half of the month, he wrote “JESUS I am Grateful!!!” This led one person to ask him, “@ciara pregnant?!”
The couple already shares two children – Sienna Princess and Win Harrison. Additionally, Ciara welcomed a son with rapper Future, who was named after her ex.
As social media users have pointed out, Wilson hasn’t held back on chiefly expressing his desire to expand his family. He and Ci are frequently referred to as “couple goals” and have been previously known to express their intimate (sometimes downright sensual) PDA on the internet for everyone to see.
Check out Twitter’s reaction to the speculation below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.
[Via]