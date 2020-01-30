Congratulations are in stored for Ciara and Russell Wilson, who just announced they are expecting another baby. Both Cici and Russ took to their Instagram pages this morning to announce that baby #3 is on the way.

Ciara can be seen showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini down in Turks & Caicos on what looks to be a rock pile or ledge. Russ shared a similar pic, but this time he was standing in front of the camera with Ciara in the background. He simply wrote “#3” as his caption while tagging Ciara in the process.

This isn’t the first go-round with kids however. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess back in April 2017, while Ciara is also the mom to Future’s son Zahir, who’s 5-years old.

Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images

The exciting news comes ahead of Ciara’s scheduled performance at Rolling Stone‘s Super Bowl concert in Miami this Saturday. The “Level Up” singer is set to join DJ Khaled and Paris Hilton on the stage at SLS South Beach. Congrats to the happy couple!