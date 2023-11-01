Lil Wayne Says He Loves Ciara’s “Female Weezy” Halloween Costume

Lil Wayne has responded to Ciara's Halloween costume, which references Nicki Minaj’s Lil Wayne imitation from Birdman’s 2011 “Y.U. Mad” video. The outfit features camouflage pants and a white tee, with diamond cross chains and blonde braids. Ciara shared the look on Instagram in honor of the holiday. In one of several pictures, she rocks the oversized pink fur hat that Wayne wore in the video.

“I am the Female Weezy,” she captioned the post. "Yung Mula Baby.” Wayne responded to the effort on Twitter, the following day. "Ci Ci you killed it!!!!!!! I fkn luv it,” he wrote. Fans had plenty of love on social media in response to Ciara's post as well. One user on Instagram commented: "You can dress up as whomever and still be fine! Pregnant and all!" Another joked: "Those slippers probably feel like the best thing since sliced bread right now."

Read More: Ciara Recreates Iconic Nicki Minaj Look For Halloween

Ciara & Russell Wilson Attend The ESPYs

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Plenty of users referenced Ciara's baby bump in the comments. She's currently pregnant with her and Russell Wilson's third child and her fourth overall. She first announced the pregnancy back in August. Check out her Halloween costume and Lil Wayne's response below.

Ciara Honors Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj With Halloween Costume

As for Lil Wayne, he and 2 Chainz recently teamed for a sequel to their sequel to their 2016 album, ColleGrove, Welcome 2 ColleGrove. They're planning to release the project on November 17 via Def Jam. They dropped the lead single “Presha," last month. Ahead of the project, Wayne and 2 Chainz performed the song on The Tonight Show and spoke about their relationship with Jimmy Fallon. “I mean, once we linked up, we were friends from there,” Wayne said. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Posts Seriously Sexy Ciara Throwback Pics To Celebrate “Curtis,” Trolls Mention Russell Wilson

[Via]