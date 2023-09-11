50 Cent Posts Seriously Sexy Ciara Throwback Pics To Celebrate “Curtis,” Trolls Mention Russell Wilson

September 11 is a major day in hip-hop history – specifically in the year 2007 when both Kanye West and 50 Cent dropped some of their career's most impressive LPs. For the former, it was his Graduation album that arrived, boasting singles like "Stronger" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing." As for the Power producer, he shared Curtis with the world, and to this day, we still have "Ayo Technology" with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in rotation, as well as "I Get Money."

On Monday afternoon, Fif hopped on Instagram to celebrate the 16-year anniversary of his past release. "I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much shit going on in the street," the media mogul reflected. "I was writing ✍️ 'Curtis 187', I told @tonyyayo these fools cr*zy, they think I'm scared 🤨. So we have [an] advantage, they stupid LOL." In the accompanying photo dump, the "Candy Shop" rapper included a selection of throwback photos that see him posing with a nearly nude Ciara.

50 Cent Celebrates 16 Years of Curtis

The performer – currently pregnant with her fourth child and married to Russell Wilson – wore nothing more than a thong and heels in the sultry images. CiCi spent her day on set wrapping her toned body around 50's abs, and even reaching her hands down his pants to cop a feel.

In the comment section of the post, some trolls are teasing Fif about his lack of respect for Ciara's husband. "Yo, that's someone's wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol!" one of them joked. "Russell Wilson right now like, 'F**k,'" someone else speculated of the athlete's reaction.

Ciara's Sexy Snaps Bring Russell Wilson's Name Into the Chat

"Damn, not Ciara 😂," another IG user commented under Fif's commemorative post. "Wilson already took an L last night 😂," they laughed. Do you think the New Yorker's Curtis throwback post is out of pocket? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

