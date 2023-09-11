50 Cent’s “Ayo Technology” Was A Big Reason “Curtis” Was So Successful

Back In 2007 (which is crazy to think was 16 years ago now) brought about some truly massive albums. Shock Value by Timbaland, American Gangster by Jay-Z, and Souljaboytellem.com by Soulja Boy, were some of the big-ticket LPs. However, the two that stand alone from the rest of the pack are Kanye West's Graduation and 50 Cent's Curtis. What is even more fascinating, is that both legends decided to go one-on-one on September 11, 2007.

Ye's and Fif's respective projects reeled in gargantuan numbers during their first week of sales. The Chicago kid (Kanye) easily surpassed everyone with the most copies sold in its first week in 2007 with 957,000 units. But, New York's finest was right up there still, putting up a whopping 691,000 figure. In today's rap landscape that is nearly impossible to do nowadays, especially in 2023. A contributing factor to this album's moneymaking ability was the track, "Ayo Technology."

Read More: Doja Cat Shares New Pictures With Ice Spice, Doechii, And Central Cee

Relisten To "Ayo Technology" Off Of Curtis From 50 Cent

According to Genius, this was the fourth single ahead of the rapper's third commercial release. It reached a high peak on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart debuting at number five. Additionally, the track back in January of 2023 went two times platinum. It is another club banger for 50 and one that flies under the radar. That might do with the fact that he went for a more smooth and melodic tone, bringing on Justin Timberlake and Timbaland into the mix. The beat from Timb is very video game-esque sort of fitting into the title of the track.

What were your initial thoughts on "Ayo Technology" off of Curtis by 50 Cent, Timbaland, and Justin Timberlake? Is this an underrated hit in 50's catalog? Which song is your favorite off of this project? Where does this album rank in his discography? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the best throwbacks, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think she double-jointed from the way she split it

Got your head fucked up from the way she did it

She so much more than you used to

She know just how to move to seduce you

Read More: Boosie Badazz Won’t Go To Waffle House Again After They Wouldn’t Cook His Potato

[Via]