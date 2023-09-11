Boosie Badazz Won’t Go To Waffle House Again After They Wouldn’t Cook His Potato

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to weird and hilarious headlines, in fact, he's kind of a master of them. Amid plenty of ongoing drama, he managed to sneak in yet another silly headline. For some reason, Boosie jumped on Instagram live to explain how upset he was that a Waffle House restaurant wouldn't cook a potato that he brought from home for him. “Last week I got into it with the cook at Waffle House. He tried me!” Boosie explains at the beginning of the livestream.

He goes on to tell the hilarious story of his encounters trying to get his own potato cooked at Waffle House. “I brought a potato from my house, I say ‘make me some breakfast potatoes. He say he couldn’t do it, I say ‘you cant do what?’” Boosie Badazz explains. “It’s a bet I won’t be back. I said ‘Im done with you. You ungrateful,’” the rapper claimed before finishing the story with "He coulda’ chopped that damn potato up." Check out the full live-streamed rant below.

Boosie Badazz Starts New Beef With Waffle House

Boosie Badazz has been in an ongoing beef with Yung Bleu, a rapper he signed in the first place. Bleu took issue publicly with the way Boosie handles his artists and has claimed that there are others who would share their own stories of unhappiness with his investment. The beef has been consistently escalated by both parties with Boosie over the weekend saying that both Bleu and his brother are "snakes."

Boosie Badazz has also been under attack from one of his daughters and her mother. The rapper's behavior was critiqued by the pair after he reportedly had a car his daughter was driving repossessed because she drove it to Atlanta when her mother was sick. That beef also escalated to the point where Boosie claimed he was going to remove his daughter from his will. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's newest Instagram live story about bringing his own potato to Waffle House? Let us know in the comment section below.

