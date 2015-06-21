waffle house
- MusicBoosie Badazz Won't Go To Waffle House Again After They Wouldn't Cook His PotatoBoosie is starting brand new beef but this time, it's with Waffle House. By Lavender Alexandria
- GramT.I. Speaks On His Son Arguing With Waffle House WorkersT.I. gave King some positive advice amid his intense argument at Waffle House. By Lawrencia Grose
- GramT.I. & Tiny's Son, King Harris, Threatens Waffle House WorkersAn incorrect order caused King to spazz out on the restaurant's employees-- and it was all captured on camera.By Lawrencia Grose
- RandomWaffle House Cook Obliterates Unruly Patron In Now Viral Fight VideoThe employees at Waffle House are not to be played with.By Alexander Cole
- FoodWaffle House Started Selling Their Mix Online, Already Sold OutEverybody wanted quarantine waffles, apparently.By Rose Lilah
- RandomWaffle House Closes Over 400 Locations Due To COVID-19 QuarantineWaffle House announced that due to the COVID-19 quarantine, they'd be closing 418 locations throughout the southeast United States.By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo's Wednesday Night Consisted Of Strippers & WafflesCheers!By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Greatness' Killing: 3 Individuals Indicted On Murder & Robbery ChargesThree individuals have been indicted over the murder of New Orleans rapper Young Greatness.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Greatness Shot & Killed Outside New Orleans Waffle HouseR.I.P. Young Greatness.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Has Receipts For Haters Saying She Leased Her New LamborghiniCardi B showed off her bank statement for anybody that didn't believe her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Speechless Meeting James Shaw Jr.: "In The Presence Of A Real Hero"XXXTentacion sends all of the universe's blessings to James Shaw Jr.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWaffle House Hero Says Donald Trump's Phone Call Was "Lackluster"James Shaw Jr. says Donald Trump's phone call lacked conviction. By Chantilly Post
- ViralOfficer Caught Choking Black Man Outside Waffle House Under InvestigationAuthorities are analyzing the incident that has since gone viral. By David Saric
- SportsDwyane Wade Surprises Waffle House Hero, James Shaw Jr., On EllenD-Wade surprises Shaw, presents him with a check for $20K.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicTrey Songz & T.I. Think The Waffle House Shooter's $2 Million Bond Is White PrivilegeTrey Songz and T.I. are calling out injustice.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyWaffle House Offers To Pay For Victims' Funeral CostsThe victims' families have Waffle House's full support. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWaffle House Shooting Suspect Arrested After Killing 4, Including Aspiring RapperThe gunman has reportedly been arrested after killing 4 inside a Waffle House restaurant.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWaffle House Shooting Suspect Had History Of Mental Health Issues With Same Gun: ReportTravis Reinking thought Taylor Swift was stalking him at one point. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNaked Gunman Opens Fire In Nashville Waffle House Killing FourRest in peace to the lives lost in Nashville today.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentSmothered & Covered: 6 Great Moments In Hip Hop X Waffle House HistoryWaffle House is the best.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJuvenile Gets Into Brawl At South Carolina Waffle HouseA Waffle House customer decided to mock Juvenile's girl as the rapper entered the restaurant. As you can see, he made a poor decision. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Hangs With Outkast, 2 Chainz & More At Atlanta Waffle HouseKanye West, OutKast, 2 Chainz, CyHi The Prynce and more hit up the Waffle House Saturday night.By Trevor Smith