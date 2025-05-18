Tekken fans could get the chance to play against their favorite characters at the popular Waffle House – the popular game’s director has his say. While talking to fans on social media, Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada expressed interest in building a Waffle House restaurant stage in the next installment. Harada was excited about the idea suggested by a fan.

“Mr harada can you please add this stage to Tekken 8 please,” tweeted X user @backendtechdev with a photo of an Atlanta Waffle House.

A frequent request, Harada would reply with: “Ok, I will only ask once about this request.

Why do some communities send me requests for "Waffle House"? Please be sure to explain the basis for the request, including the original story, history, and background. I look forward to an explanation from someone who knows more.”

The Waffle House is a staple in the Southern United States. The restaurant chain has been a part of several of the most viral moments in social media history. Legendary Southern rappers such as T.I., Outkast, and 2 Chainz have rapped about the establishment in their music.

Tekken Waffle House

This week, Fox 5 Atlanta reports, Harada offered a rare update. In response to a fan asking whether Waffle House might finally make the cut, he revealed he’d made repeated efforts to contact the chain. Despite those attempts, Waffle House has yet to respond. Harada speculated that the silence might stem from concerns about the game's central theme: violence.

“Within the bounds of what I can say,” Harada wrote, “I fully understand your request—that's exactly why I took the challenge seriously.” He noted that while most companies respond quickly, Waffle House’s lack of communication has been unusually quiet.

Still, Harada hasn't given up. If licensing proves impossible, he’s open to a workaround. He floated the idea of designing a fictional diner inspired by Waffle House. His working title? “Hustle House.” As long as the aesthetic and cultural cues remain intact, Harada seems willing to create a spiritual homage rather than wait indefinitely for corporate approval.

“I’d be willing to explore this again,” he said, “if a different name or format still delivers the same message.”