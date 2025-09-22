Fans on social media are worried about Saucy Santana after a video of him being carried out of a Waffle House in Atlanta on a stretcher surfaced on social media over the weekend. No further details about the incident are available, but Santana posted a video of himself on Instagram promoting a new song from the hospital on Sunday night.

In an initial video of the incident, the person recording explains: “I’m at Atlanta at this Waffle House where they say Saucy Santana has passed out. I’m gonna see him in a minute, y’all. So hold on."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans were highly critical of the person who recorded the incident. “Yall don’t feel weird recording people in moments like this? Everybody wanna be paparazzi …it’s annoying [eye-roll emoji]…Hope Saucy is ok though…” one user wrote. Another added: “When he is up and running, he’s gonna curse you GOOD for this video.”

Saucy Santana "Haute Sauce" Album

As for the hospital video, Saucy Santana confirmed he'll be dropping a new album titled Haute Sauce on September 24th. In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement for the project. "BABYYYYYYYYYY YOU DIDNT HAVE TO SNATCH OUR WIGSSS LIKE THIS!!!!!," one user wrote. Others questioned whether the stretcher incident was intentional. "So The Stretcher Was Apart Of The New Song," one user asked. Another wrote: "Guh what happened at the Waffle House?!"

In other news, Santana's 2019 breakthrough song, "Material Girl," was recently certified gold by the RIAA after selling over 500,000 copies. Santana shared a video of himself reacting to the news on Instagram, earlier this month. "GO GOD!!!! Po’ lil gay boy in the studio rapping everything I DIDNT have," he wrote in the caption. "MANIFESTATION cuz I have it all now! S/o to @tretrax!!! A lot of n****s didn’t wanna work w/ me! You stayed down & saw the vision! I love you forever! S/o to @streamcut for taking a leap of faith and believing in me thru ALL our ups & downs! BITCH, I’M UNF*CKWITABLE!"