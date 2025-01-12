Saucy Santana Reveals Yung Miami Cursed Him Out Over Diddy Interview Questions

Saucy Santana recently defended his controversial Yung Miami interview.

In August of last year, Yung Miami kicked off the second season of her Caresha Please podcast with a bang. She sat down with her friend Saucy Santana for an explosive interview, during which she discussed her relationship with Diddy, clarified her relationship status, and more. Unfortunately, however, some viewers didn't feel like they got the answers they were expecting. For example, when asked about Diddy, she confirmed that she was never abused by him. She also described their relationship as mutually beneficial.

This resulted in a great deal of backlash for the former City Girl, as commenters accused her of going too easy on the Bad Boy founder. During his recent appearance on the Pour Minds podcast, Saucy Santana came to her defense, arguing that all she can do is speak her truth. Moreover, he insists that he approached the interview as a legitimate interviewer, despite getting cursed out.

Saucy Santana Says He Approached Yung Miami Interview As A Real Interviewer, Not Just Her Friend

“I did the interview as an interviewer,” he explained. “Of course, that is my friend so I’m going to ask you everything and you’re going to answer what you feel comfortable with as best as you can. Caresha actually answered everything. Everything I asked, she answered. She is an overthinker, some things got taken out.”

“Especially in that moment, the whole world turned they backs on my best friend," Saucy Santana added. "So, she was afraid to say 'apple' or whatever because everybody had a problem with every motherf*cking thing. We really got into some tea and she was like ‘Santana, you really acting like an interviewer’ and I was like ‘we still at work’. The reason why I asked her everything and I wanted her to get it off her chest is because I went through that whole thing with her.”