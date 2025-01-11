Yung Miami Sparks Debate With Interesting Question About Her New Boo

Yung Miami has seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

It looks like 2025 is off to a good start for Yung Miami. Earlier this week, the former City Girl cleared her Instagram page, leaving her fans to speculate. Of course, many immediately began to suspect that she was preparing to drop new music. This is still unconfirmed, and it's possible she just wanted a clean slate, but her listeners are eager to hear what's to come.

This isn't the only vague message she's sent to fans recently, however. This week, she also asked her followers on X whether or not she should post her new man on her Finsta account. "Should I post me and my n***a on my finsta???" she wrote. This unsurprisingly sparked a major debate among supporters in her replies. While some can't wait to learn more about Yung Miami's new boo, most are encouraging her to the relationship private. "Now Caresha, why would you do that," one fan wonders. "NO!!!!!" another says.

Yung Miami Asks If She Should Post Her New Man On Her Finsta Account

Others are just surprised to hear Yung Miami seemingly confirm that she's in a relationship. Her tweet arrived just a few days after she announced that she'd like to take her life in a new direction. "I wanna settle down and start a family," she declared on Christmas. Again, this earned mixed reactions. Plenty of followers encouraged her to do whatever makes her happy. Some, on the other hand, called her out because she already has two children.

Her tweet also followed rumors that she was dating Stefon Diggs, which first sparked last month when they were spotted at the same restaurant in Miami. She wasted no time before setting the record straight on those, however, claiming that she was single. "I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" she said. "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"