Yung Miami Says She Wants To Start A Family As Fans Remind Her She Already Has One

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Yung Miami performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
We wonder how the former City Girl's two kids might feel about this tweet when they get older.

Yung Miami did not have the best time on the Internet in 2024, but she continues to power through it all and make the most out of her situation and controversies. Following her scandalous break-up from Diddy given his legal drama and Stefon Diggs dating rumors, it seems like she had enough of all the relationship gossip and hectic lifestyle choices that landed her in this position. "I wanna settle down and start a family," the former City Girl tweeted on Christmas (Wednesday, December 25), which led to a couple of wild fan reactions. Many pointed out the Sean Combs scandal and clowned her for it, whereas others reminded her that she already has two children.

Furthermore, Yung Miami has a son (born 2013) whose father was tragically lost to gun violence in 2020, and a daughter with Southside born in 2019. Of course, this doesn't line up with a traditional nuclear family structure, so maybe that's what the Florida femcee referred to with this tweet specifically. Still, many fans criticized this erasure of the family that she already has.

Yung Miami Clowned By Fans In The Replies

Regardless, Yung Miami often offers candid advice on motherhood and relationship, such as a recent conversation with Summer Walker about coparenting dynamics. "The bond should come naturally. Nothing should be forced," she suggested. "I’m not the baby mama that’s like, ‘Don’t take my child around that woman.’ You can take her, but I just need a conversation with her first. I want to know where my child is and what y’all are doing." However, Miami did concede that she would probably rather not date men who already have children, as this "baggage" can be "too much" to handle.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is still putting in that work at the gym, and fans seem quite impressed with the results. But that doesn't mean that criticism for comments like these won't come in droves, especially with many other social media narratives fueling a negative fire. Nevertheless, she probably doesn't intend for her family wishes to supersede or diminish the family she already has, since she cares a lot about her kids. But that phrasing opened itself up for a lot of teasing and criticism.

