Yung Miami Recognizes Her Consistency In New Gym Progression Footage

Yung Miami shares her progression in the gym.

Yung Miami appears to be in the middle of a body transformation as she shares her gym regimen in new social media posts. Wearing a hot pink workout set, the rap star shares her stunning body with the word "consistency" as she shows several exercises. Miami is among the most desirable women in today's hip-hop and the latest female rap stars to show off their workout routine, including Ice Spice and Latto.

The recent clips show the rap star returning to the gym once again after sharing a grueling routine in 2023. “I won today at the gym,” she said at the time. “I defeated the gym. Like, I won but today was so fucking hard. Like, I’m drenched. I thought that I was gonna faint, pass out because the pain. My legs was so weak and shaking.” She continued: “When I say I’m sweating! Like, today I put my mind to it and I won.”

Yung Miami Shows Off Gym Body With "Consistency" Affirmation

While most admired Yung Miami's workout routine, the footage received mixed reviews. A user commented on Instagram, "Celebrities do videos like this for two weeks and then go to the plastic surgeon and never do another gym video again." Another added: "Don’t matter how much she tries, she won’t look better than JT." The backlash continued on as the views accumulated. Annoyed by women failing their image, an Instagram user comments, "Smh. Sick of these women selling false dreams to other women like they really putting in work. Knowing they have a bought body. Smh. Shit is sickening man."