Yung Miami & Summer Walker Talk About Their Co-Parenting Situations: "You Have to Coexist"

Summer Walker & Yung Miami trade motherhood secrets.

For Summer Walker and Yung Miami, co-parenting isn’t an insurmountable challenge but demands patience and understanding. The two artists, both mothers navigating the complexities of blended families, opened up about their experiences on the latest episode of Over It Radio on Apple Music, which aired Thursday (Dec. 19). Around the 26-minute mark of their conversation, the duo responded to a voicemail from a listener seeking advice on becoming a good stepmother while dealing with a fiancé’s contentious relationship with the mother of his child. With Walker raising three children, including twins, and Miami parenting two, both women spoke from experience, offering candid insights.

Walker, known for her soulful honesty, didn’t mince words. “I would say, don’t interact with the baby mamas,” the No Love singer advised. She recounted her own attempts, which she said ended poorly, especially if the other party isn’t receptive. “If they’re ‘hood rat, hood rat, hoochie mamas,’ it’ll never be a true, genuine interaction,” she added. Walker stressed that co-parents should communicate directly and minimize unnecessary involvement from others.

Yung Miami & Summer Walker Explain That Co-Parenting Isn't Impossible

Miami, however, took a slightly softer approach, suggesting that relationships between new partners and co-parents should develop organically. “The bond should come naturally. Nothing should be forced,” she said, encouraging stepmothers to ease into introductions and observe how everyone interacts. Miami, who co-parents her 11-year-old son, Jai, and five-year-old daughter, Summer, shared her perspective on building trust. “I’m not the baby mama that’s like, ‘Don’t take my child around that woman.’ You can take her, but I just need a conversation with her first. I want to know where my child is and what y’all are doing.”