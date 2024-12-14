Sexyy Red & Summer Walker Send Social Media Into A Frenzy Over Cheating In Relationship Advice

Summer Walker & Sexyy Red say they'll teach you how to cheat.

Ewwwww, baby, Summer Walker and Sexyy Red have social media going wild over the debut episode of Walker's new podcast, Over It Radio. The two superstars on Apple Music, with Sexyy Red as her first guest, sparked controversy over their advice on "cheating in a relationship." when a caller shared her story of betrayal, revealing her boyfriend of nine years had cheated twice — once in their apartment and once with her “best friend.” Despite the heartbreak, the caller admitted she was still holding out hope he could be husband material. Summer Walker didn’t mince words, making it clear she wasn’t one to turn to for advice, saying bluntly, “She doesn’t need to be asking us.”

Sexyy Red, however, doubled down with a surprising take, advising the caller to stick it out. “Ns be cheating. Nine years, and he only cheated twice? Girl, take that man back. It’s okay! A na gonna cheat, they gonna do that,” she said unapologetically. Walker added her own mixed commentary, suggesting that while people shouldn’t tolerate infidelity, two instances of cheating “literally [aren’t] that much.” Yet she acknowledged the need for self-respect, encouraging listeners to demand better while admitting, “We can’t sound like this.” Red, however, stood firm, claiming infidelity is inevitable and implying the caller’s next partner might not be any better.

Sexyy Red & Summer Walker Had Social Media Going Wild Over Advising How To Cheat In A Relationship

Social media erupted with reactions to the duo’s unconventional advice. Fans dissected both superstars' advice and criticized the caller. “9 years????? YOU’LL NEVER BE HIS WIFE!!!!!” wrote one Instagram user. Another chimed in, “He didn’t cheat twice; you only caught him twice.” Others mocked the absurdity of the advice hotline, with one user quipping, “I love them both, but I don’t want the number to their advice hotline.” “Please don’t take dating advice from people who don’t even respect themselves,” one user wrote. Another scathingly added, “The blind leading the blind.”