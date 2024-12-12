Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz Spark Dating Rumors With Flirty New Photos

BYCaroline Fisher148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Baby2Baby Gala
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Summer Walker attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Does Summer have a new boo?

It goes without saying that Summer Walker has dealt with her fair share of ups and downs on the relationship front in recent years. After a few months of publicly dating Lil Meech in 2023, the two of them decided to go their separate ways, which is rumored to be due to alleged cheating on his end. In April of this year, she went on to hard-launch her relationship with Coop Cashington on Instagram. Unfortunately, that didn't go well either, as social media users quickly accused him of posting revenge porn, controlling behavior, and more.

Despite this, the two of them appeared to be going strong for at least a few months. Now, however, fans theorize that she could have her sights set on another man. Earlier this week, Rico Recklezz took to Instagram to share a sweet photo featuring the songstress alongside an interesting caption. "God sent me 2 fix her heart ❤️‍🩹✍🏽," he wrote. The Chicago rapper went on to share a photo of Walker and him on FaceTime on his Story. He even posted a photo of himself holding a large bouquet, which looks strikingly similar to the one Walker posed with last month.

Read More: Summer Walker Teases Upcoming Album Again With Complicated Relationship Cut "Heart Of A Woman"

Rico Recklezz Shares Interesting Post Featuring Summer Walker

At the time, the bouquet was accompanied by a large sign asking "Will you be mine." Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not this actually came from Recklezz, but supporters are convinced regardless. So far, they're having mixed reactions to the relationship rumors in No Jumper's comments section on X. "Awww happy for her," one fan writes. "This some cr*zy a** sh*t," another claims.

For now, the public will just have to wait and see whether or not Walker or Recklezz will ever address these rumors directly. In the meantime, they can also look forward to hearing her upcoming album Finally Over It, which is expected to drop sometime in the near future.

Read More: Summer Walker Teases Her New Album With The Help Of Ex Lil Meech

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...