Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz Spark Dating Rumors With Flirty New Photos

Does Summer have a new boo?

It goes without saying that Summer Walker has dealt with her fair share of ups and downs on the relationship front in recent years. After a few months of publicly dating Lil Meech in 2023, the two of them decided to go their separate ways, which is rumored to be due to alleged cheating on his end. In April of this year, she went on to hard-launch her relationship with Coop Cashington on Instagram. Unfortunately, that didn't go well either, as social media users quickly accused him of posting revenge porn, controlling behavior, and more.

Despite this, the two of them appeared to be going strong for at least a few months. Now, however, fans theorize that she could have her sights set on another man. Earlier this week, Rico Recklezz took to Instagram to share a sweet photo featuring the songstress alongside an interesting caption. "God sent me 2 fix her heart ❤️‍🩹✍🏽," he wrote. The Chicago rapper went on to share a photo of Walker and him on FaceTime on his Story. He even posted a photo of himself holding a large bouquet, which looks strikingly similar to the one Walker posed with last month.

Rico Recklezz Shares Interesting Post Featuring Summer Walker

At the time, the bouquet was accompanied by a large sign asking "Will you be mine." Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not this actually came from Recklezz, but supporters are convinced regardless. So far, they're having mixed reactions to the relationship rumors in No Jumper's comments section on X. "Awww happy for her," one fan writes. "This some cr*zy a** sh*t," another claims.

For now, the public will just have to wait and see whether or not Walker or Recklezz will ever address these rumors directly. In the meantime, they can also look forward to hearing her upcoming album Finally Over It, which is expected to drop sometime in the near future.