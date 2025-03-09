Summer Walker Admits To Boyfriend, Rico Recklezz, She Has No Problem Buying Fake Sh*t

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 4.5K Views
Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesdays
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 11: Summer Walker attends Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesdays at Flo Atlanta on December 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Summer Walker's love don't cost a thing to Rico Recklezz, which proves how genuine their bond has become since becoming an item.

Summer Walker alledgedly isn't afraid to buy knock off designer. She shared the perspective with her boyfriend, Rico Recklezz, over the weekend. Rico recorded himself talking to Walker where she makes the revealtion. "You know I buy fake sh*t," Summer Walker tells Rico Recklezz as he gets a haircut. Social media would proceed to share their opinions on Walker's statement. Some fans agreed with the singer while others poke fun at her judgement.

A fan thought Summer Walker was smart with her money. They said: "She's smart...save money...don't need a chain, bag, or shoes to stunt on people...wealthy people don't move like that." Another fan revealed that Summer Walker isn't the only celebrity to purchase fake designer, saying, "You’ll be surprised, most celebs do." A fan also presented curiousity about Rico Recklezz recording the conversation. They said: "He definitely a fan! Why he recording their conversation."

More: Summer Walker Shocks Fans By Speaking About Wanting More Children Amid Rico Recklezz Fling

Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz Relationship

In December 2024, R&B singer Summer Walker and Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz confirmed their relationship, setting social media ablaze. The revelation came after Recklezz posted an intimate Instagram photo, captioned, “God sent me 2 fix her heart,” igniting speculation and debate. Rico Recklezz, born Ronnie Ramsey, is a prominent figure in Chicago’s hip-hop scene, known for his raw lyricism and turbulent past. In 2020, he was sentenced to three years in prison for gun possession. After his release in early 2024, he sought to rebuild his life and career. His connection with Walker, however, has drawn just as much attention as his music.

Their relationship has an unconventional backstory. Recklezz admitted to pursuing Walker for over seven years, describing his approach as “stalkerish” in a candid interview. His persistence eventually paid off, leading to a public romance. While some fans embraced the unexpected pairing, others reacted with skepticism. Social media buzzed with conversations dissecting their dynamic, with critics questioning the foundation of their relationship. As 2025 unfolds, Walker and Recklezz continue navigating their relationship under the public eye, balancing love and the relentless glare of fame.

More: Summer Walker Enjoys Date Night With Rico Recklezz At Katt Williams & Mo’Nique Show

[via]

