Summer Walker Raves Over How Boyfriend Rico Recklezz Carters To Her In Miami

Summer Walker is no stranger to love’s unpredictability, and in March 2025, she made it clear that she’s all in with Rico Recklezz. While enjoying a Miami getaway, the R&B star shared intimate glimpses of their vacation, including a video aboard a sleek yacht where she praised the rapper’s impact on her life. Her words weren’t just affectionate; they solidified what fans have come to recognize—this relationship is built on more than just headlines.

Their romance, which went public in December 2024, has fascinated fans, largely because of its unconventional origin. Rico Recklezz, born Ronnie Ramsey, spent eight years persistently messaging Walker before she finally agreed to meet him. In a recent interview, he acknowledged his long pursuit with humor, saying, "I DM'd Summer Walker for eight years until she agreed to go on a date." That patience seems to have paid off, as their bond appears stronger than ever.

Skepticism surrounded their relationship early on, but the couple continues to prove doubters wrong. They were spotted attending a comedy show featuring Katt Williams and Mo'Nique, laughing together in a rare public outing. Recklezz has also been making grand gestures, like the pre-Valentine’s surprise he planned for Walker—transforming a room into a romantic haven filled with balloons and personal photos. She called it the “best Valentine’s ever,” a moment that silenced critics questioning their connection.