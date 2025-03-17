Summer Walker Raves Over How Boyfriend Rico Recklezz Carters To Her In Miami

2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Summer Walker attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Rico Recklezz got Summer Walker's attention after years of sliding into her inbox on social media. The singer dates him after Lil Meech.

Summer Walker is no stranger to love’s unpredictability, and in March 2025, she made it clear that she’s all in with Rico Recklezz. While enjoying a Miami getaway, the R&B star shared intimate glimpses of their vacation, including a video aboard a sleek yacht where she praised the rapper’s impact on her life. Her words weren’t just affectionate; they solidified what fans have come to recognize—this relationship is built on more than just headlines.

Their romance, which went public in December 2024, has fascinated fans, largely because of its unconventional origin. Rico Recklezz, born Ronnie Ramsey, spent eight years persistently messaging Walker before she finally agreed to meet him. In a recent interview, he acknowledged his long pursuit with humor, saying, "I DM'd Summer Walker for eight years until she agreed to go on a date." That patience seems to have paid off, as their bond appears stronger than ever.

Summer Walker & Rico Recklezz

Skepticism surrounded their relationship early on, but the couple continues to prove doubters wrong. They were spotted attending a comedy show featuring Katt Williams and Mo'Nique, laughing together in a rare public outing. Recklezz has also been making grand gestures, like the pre-Valentine’s surprise he planned for Walker—transforming a room into a romantic haven filled with balloons and personal photos. She called it the “best Valentine’s ever,” a moment that silenced critics questioning their connection.

Walker’s admiration for Recklezz isn’t just about romance. Her public praise reflects a relationship built on persistence, loyalty, and genuine appreciation. What once seemed like an unlikely match has become a partnership that thrives on mutual respect and shared experiences. As they continue sharing their journey, it’s clear that neither of them plans to rewrite their love story. Walker is slated to release her new album, currently untitled, in 2025. She has released four new songs in "Heart of a Woman," "Fuck My Type," "Bored," and "Drown In My Love."

