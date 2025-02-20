Summer Walker’s Flirty New Selfies Leave Rico Recklezz In Awe

Rico Recklezz is in love.

Summer Walker has been through plenty of relationship drama in recent years, but it looks like nowdays, she's happy as can be. In December, rumors that she was dating Rico Recklezz began circulating online, which she later confirmed. The news earned mixed reactions from fans. While some insisted that they weren't a good match, others rooted for them, noting how things appeared to be going smoothly.

Fortunately, that still appears to be the case. Recently, Walker took to social media to drop off some flirty mirror selfies, flaunting her figure in a low-cut dress and a bold fur jacket. The Chicago rapper rushed to her comments section to react, making it clear that he can't take his eyes off of her. "Da finest girl I ever met in my life," he wrote alongside some sweet emojis.

Summer Walker's New Boyfriend

Clearly, Rico is head over heels for Walker, and fans can't blame him. After all, during a recent interview with VladTV, he admitted that he'd been trying to get her attention for quite some time. He said he was sliding into her DMs for “seven or eight years," to be exact. “It damn near got stalker-ish," the performer explained. "The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail." Eventually, Walker decided to give him a chance, and the rest was history. Her latest relationship comes after she ended things with her ex Coop Cashington, who she made it Instagram official with in April of last year.

Just hours later, various women came forward to accuse him of harassment, controlling behavior, and posting revenge porn. For obvious reasons, this left Walker's supporters concerned for her. She never addressed his allegations publicly, instead continuing to boast their romance online amid backlash. For now, it remains unclear exactly when and why they decided to go their separate ways.

