Summer Walker's New Man Accused Of Harassment, Revenge Porn, And More

Fans don't approve of Summer Walker's new relationship.

Earlier this week, Summer Walker celebrated her birthday by making her relationship Instagram official, debuting her new man Coop Cashington with a sweet photo. Unfortunately, however, the performer's fans had little time to be happy for her, as within hours, various women came forward. He's now being accused of displaying controlling behavior, posting revenge porn, and harassment.

“This is the man that exposed me in 2015!!! Most of the s*** that’s out there of me is without my consent, I sent it to him and he posted it when I said I didn’t wana talk to him no more," Twitter/X user @AnaSofaKingCoo wrote. “Omg this n**** is cr*zy & evil! Miss B Nasty had an issue with his a** too smh." Miss B Nasty later responded, claiming that despite having never met Cashington in person, he told multiple women they were together.

Summer Walker's Relationship Reveal Goes South

“He was telling me he loved me and when I declined said he would pull up to my city and make me love him," she explained. "He tells new models that we’ve dated and I’ve never met him... He’s locked models out of accounts. And runs accounts like he’s the model." Back in 2021, another woman took to the platform to accuse Cashington of verbally assaulting her after she collaborated with someone else, even though they didn't have an exclusive agreement. "He wants to keep every model to himself and tries to control all their social media and even tries to control their personal lives," Miss B Nasty responded at the time. "I wish more people would speak up about his harassment and 'stalker-ish' p*mp ways.”

Needless to say, the women's allegations against Cashington have Summer Walker's fans concerned. Neither of them has responded to the accusations at the time of writing. What do you think of Summer Walker's new man? What about various women coming forward to accuse him of harassment, controlling behavior, revenge porn, and more? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

