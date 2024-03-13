Summer Walker Asks Alicia Keys To Clear Sample For YTB Fatt Song

Summer Walker has intervened on behalf of YTB Fatt after the Arkansas rapper's track "Secrets" was removed from streaming platforms due to an unauthorized Alicia Keys sample. “Wow that was my new favorite song @aliciakeys put it backkkk," Walker wrote in the comments of a Neighborhood Talk post reporting the track's removal. "Secrets" samples Keys' 2003 song "Diary". However, Keys is yet to respond to Walker's request.

Of course, sampling is a hot topic of conversation right now. Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from the estate of Donna Summer. The suit stems from an unauthorized sample of "I Feel Love" on "Good (Don't Die)" from Vultures 1. The song was briefly removed from Spotify before being reuploaded with an interpolation as opposed to a sample. However, Summer's estate is still pursuing legal action, arguing the interpolation still falls under copyright infringement. West executed a similar tactic when accused of using an unauthorized sample of Black Sabbath by Ozzy Osbourne.

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys To Open Art Exhibition In Brooklyn

Elsewhere, Keys, alongside her husband Swizz Beatz, announced in January that they will be displaying some of their art collection at a special exhibition in Brooklyn. "Been holding this incredible news close to the chest," the couple wrote in their caption. "Now, it's our pleasure to officially announce GIANTS: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys opening on February 10 @brooklynmuseum! Tickets to #GiantsBkM available now!!!!!! A MUST SEE SHOW. Link in bio💥💥💥 Let's get 2024 started!!💜 A BIG special thank you to all the GIANTS in the show!!! @TheDeanCollection," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Swizz has been collecting art since the 1990s. Furthermore, he served on the board of directors for the Brooklyn Museum, where the collection is being exhibited, between 2015 and 2023. A majority of the paintings on display will be from Black artists. "The reason why we doubled down on African American art is because people weren't collecting it. Things flow a little better now," Swizz told the New York Times for a piece about the exhibit. However, the curator of the museum's modern and contemporary art noted that Swizz and Keys were forgotten figures in the art collecting world.

