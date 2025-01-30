Rico Recklezz Reveals “Stalkerish” Way He Got Summer Walker’s Attention

BY Caroline Fisher 639 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Summer Walker performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rico Recklezz recently opened up about his relationship with Summer Walker.

Back in December, Summer Walker fans began to speculate that she had a new man. This was based on some flirty photos posted by none other than Rico Recklezz. The photos showed the two of them posing in front of a Christmas tree, chatting on FaceTime, and more. He even shared a photo of himself holding a massive bouquet, which appeared to match one Walker posed with the month prior.

Shortly after, the songstress confirmed the news with some sweet holiday photos, earning big reactions from fans. While some are rooting for the new couple, others admit they didn't see it coming, and don't necessarily approve. Regardless, they appear to be going strong, with Rico opening up about the relationship during a recent interview with VladTV. He revealed exactly how he was able to get Walker's attention, admitting that it was a bit unconventional.

Rico Recklezz Admits He Chased Summer Walker For Eight Years

According to him, he'd been sliding into her DMs for quite a while, about “seven or eight years" to be exact. “It damn near got stalker-ish. The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail,” Rico explained. Walker didn't respond to at first, simply liking the messages he sent her “every day." Eventually, however, she decided to give him a chance. "She finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?'" he recalled. From there, they met up, and Rico says Walker “never left.”

Of course, Rico's remarks have fans split once again. Many think he should have kept this one to himself. Some, on the other hand, are just glad to see Walker happy. "You knew you didn’t want him when you let him chase for 8 years and he’s about to show you why you didn’t want him initially," one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "When yo gotti did this yall called it manifestation," another notes.

