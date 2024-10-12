Summer Walker Teases Her New Album With The Help Of Ex Lil Meech

Clever marketing.

Summer Walker has been one of the steadiest voices in R&B for the last five years. She has dropped multiple stellar projects since her 2018 debut, and her latest, Finally Over It, appears to be the third in a series that started with Over It. It can be tough to find clever ways to market new singles and generate buzz, especially for a veteran artist, but Summer Walker found a way. The singer posted a mock video with a voicemail from her ex, Lil Meech. The rapper recreated an infamous social media exchange from 2023, and it worked like a charm.

Some context for the aforementioned exchange. Summer Walker and Lil Meech split up in 2023 after it was alleged that the latter was unfaithful. Ring footage of Lil Meech walking into a woman's apartment went viral, and the rapper tried to play it off via social media. “Damn," he wrote. "I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house? We went to the grocery store, man." The explanation was clowned by the fans, who noted that nobody on the Ring camera appeared to be carrying anything. The voicemail that Meech leaves in the Summer Walker promo is a direct reference to the groceries comment. "You gon do me like that," he asks over the phone. "I was just helping my cousin with the groceries."

Summer Walker And Lil Meech Remain On Good Terms

Summer Walker and Lil Meech may have split, but the two artists have seemingly kept a good sense of humor about each other since. In December 2023, Meech announced that his first child was on the way. Summer Walker left a hilarious response in the Neighborhood Talk comment section reading: "different cousin." Lil Meech has reciprocated the positive energy in interviews. During a sit down chat with The Morning Hustle, the rapper assured fans that he still has love for Summer Walker.

"Me and Summer," he asserted. "We still have love for each other but we both went our separate ways." The rapper also complimented Walker's music and the quality of her character. "We can stay cool and be good," Meech added. "We don’t go no problems with each other. She’s an amazing singer. She’s a good person so we good." Walker's new album doesn't have a release date yet, but the lead single, "Heart of a Woman," is currently available to pre-save.