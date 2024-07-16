Summer Walker Denies Dating Lil Meech After Attending Show With His Mom

Apparently 2+2 makes 5.

Summer Walker had a busy Sunday. On July 14, the singer attended the Atlanta leg of Chris Brown's 11:11 tour. She posed with Brown for photos before the show, but the meeting of two stars was not the central focus. Instead, fans were fascinated by who Walker was seen with. She went to the show with Latarra Eutsey, the mother of rapper Lil Meech. Summer Walker had romantic ties to Lil Meech in the past, so fans naturally assumed the familial link up meant that they were back on.

An eagle-eyed Instagram user pointed Eutsey out in Summer Walker's photos. They wrote "Lil Meech's mom in the background." The comment evidently rubbed the singer the wrong way, as she quickly typed a response. According to Walker, the night out with Eutsey was not as revelatory as fans think it was. "Just because you think 2+2 is 4, its not," she wrote back. "Its 5." Despite Walker's assertion that there isn't anything going on, fans continued to speculate in the comment section. Some theorized that the singer was simply friends with Eutsey, while others felt that the singer was hiding the fact that she is back together with Lil Meech.

Summer Walker and Meech had a fling back in April 2023. The former confirmed that they were seeing each during an appearance on The Shade Room podcast Caresha Please. However, things seemingly fell apart in July. Walker didn't mention any names, but she did post cryptic messages alluding a breakup on her Instagram. "Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn't," she explained. "I couldn't. It was cute though, I wish him the best." In a separate post, Summer Walker implied that Lil Meech was unfaithful. "Can't do that cheatin' stuff," she added.