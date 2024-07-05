Summer Walker & Her New Man Let Their Love Sparkle Like Fourth Of July Fireworks On IG

Summer made her and Coop's relationship back in April.

How do those lyrics in Katy Perry's smash hit go? "Baby, you're a firework / Come on, let your colors burst"? Summer Walker and her new man, Coop Cashington, were certainly people "in awe, awe, awe" after sharing some pics from their night on the Fourth of July. According to The Shade Room, the Georgia born R&B star uploaded the recap to her Instagram, as well as her Story. The pretty fresh couple took a yacht out on the water, presumably to cuddle up privately and get a stunning view of some fireworks. Summer and Coop were patriotic with their beach-ready outfits as well. The "Playing Games" artist sported a cute matching white bikini set along with a same-colored lacey skirt cover and sun hat.

Cashington opted for a shirtless look but threw on some light blue swim trunks and a navy-blue Atlanta Braves flat bill cap. Both look extremely lovey dovey while sharing loads of smooches in addition to candid and plandid poses. Even though they appear to be enjoying each other's company under the night sky, fans are still not seeing how this is going to last long. The Neighborhood Talk's comment section was absolutely filled to the brim with skeptics, with one person writing, "She date anybody that DM her".

Summer Walker Enjoys The Fourth Of July With Coop Cashington

Another adds, "She like j Lo, both are allergic to being single. Like please have some alone time & heal". Coop Cashington was also receiving a lot strays. "The type is dusty". "All her n****s be looking fruity". "Whooooaa I can hear the lyrics now 'You wasnt my type but I let you pipe' cause wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣". It is never good to see people hate on love for another. But you have to give it up to them for being consistent. Ever since him and Summer Walker made things official back in April, the former was accused of harassment, revenge porn, and more. Whether they last or not remains to be seen. However, we are happy to see Coop and Summer happy.