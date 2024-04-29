Summer Walker's Boyfriend Coop Cashington Gets Alleged Real Face Tattoo Of Her Name, Fans Still Skeptical About Them

Singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia Summer Walker is back in love once again. After splitting up from Lil Meech, she has found a new boo. He goes by Coop Cashington and their relationship was officially confirmed right after the R&B songstress's birthday on April 11. Since they announced that they were a couple, the internet has not had favorable reactions to the news. Summer Walker's fans have been warning her of his alleged troubled past, with even some of Coop's supposed exes detailing how toxic he was. The vast claims were quite serious, with some saying he was controlling, showed signs of harassment, and even posted revenge p*rn videos online.

However, all of these allegedly true stories and red flags have not deterred Summer from cutting ties early with Coop Cashington. In fact, they recently took a romantic trip to Mexico days after the singer turned 28. All of this bonding has these two really believing that they have a healthy future ahead of them. According to The Shade Room, Coop has gotten a "real" tattoo of his superstar girlfriend's name on his face.

Summer Walker Fans Still Don't Like Coop Cashington

People are assuming it is not a fake based on Coop's caption and post on X. "Tatted ya name on my face cause this 4L ++." This ink has got her fans all sorts of riled up. One person writes, "SUMMER! Plzzzz don’t give him no baby! 😭" Another adds, "I guess you don’t care about what all the other females said about his repertoire." Even though there is a large crowd against these two, we hope it will work out and both partners can make each other better.

What are your thoughts on Summer Walker's man Coop Cashington getting a face tattoo of her name? Do you think he is in over his head, why or why not? Do you buy the old allegations of his supposed former partners? How long do you see them lasting? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Summer Walker and Coop Cashington. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

